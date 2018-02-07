CSRD sets rural fire suppression information meeting date

CSRD staff and the area director will be in attendance

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District has announced a meeting to give rural Revelstoke property owners an update on the rural fire suppression service.

The City of Revelstoke and the CSRD have been in talks to update the existing decades-old agreement. They have not reached a consensus.

According to a CSRD press release, the meeting is intended to provide property owners in the affected area with information about the level of service, costs, and options moving forward.

There will also be an opportunity for property owners to voice their feedback.

CSRD staff and Electoral Area B regional director Loni Parker will be in attendance.

The meeting is scheduled for Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. at the Catholic Church of St. Francis of Assisi (510 Mackenzie Avenue).