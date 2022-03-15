CSRD Trunk Sale set for Revelstoke

An example of a trunk sale. Peace Arch Hospital Auxiliary Society hosted a Trunk Treasures Sale & Family Event on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (Janet Soucy photo)

The unique garage sale will take place at Centennial Park on Apr. 10

A community garage sale is coming to Revelstoke with a unique twist by turning the back of a car or truck into a stall to get rid of previously-loved items

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District’s (CSRD) Trunk Sale will be held it Centennial Park in Revelstoke on Apr. 10 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Organized by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District’s (CSRD) Waste Reduction Program and in partnership with Wildsight Revelstoke, the event promotes reusing and recycling.

“There has been tremendous response to previous events in Revelstoke, with vendors selling everything from boats and bikes, to clothing and furniture in past events with great success,” said Graham Casselman, the CSRD’s Waster Reduction Coordinator in a press release.

Pre-register to take part in the event before the deadline on Apr. 6 by contacting the CSRD’s Waste Reduction Coordinator at (250)833-5936 or gcasselman@csrd.bc.ca.

