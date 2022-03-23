Alex Cuba - Handout photo

Alex Cuba - Handout photo

Cuban-Canadian Musician Coming to the Okanagan

Alex Cuba has two performances scheduled for Kelowna and Vernon early April

  • Mar. 23, 2022 5:45 a.m.
  • News

Cuban-Canadian singer/songwriter Alex Cuba is coming to the valley to perform with the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra (OSO).

The Grammy nominee will be in Kelowna on April 1 performing at the Kelowna Community Theatre, followed by the Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre on April 2.

OSO Music Director Rosemary Thomson is excited about the performance.

“Listening to Alex Cuba is like hearing warm sunshine after a cold winter. It is rare to find a performer who can demonstrate unbridled wizardry on the guitar while simultaneously delivering such velvety vocals. I simply cannot wait to perform with him.”

Tickets and livestream access can be found at okanagansymphony.com/tickets.

READ MORE: Ceremony celebrates Secwépemc flag in Salmon Arm’s Shaw Centre arena

READ MORE: Lake Country judo athletes medal at Provincials

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

MusicOkanagan

Previous story
Kelowna ex-social worker lived a ‘lavish life’, youth in care had ‘no proper clothes’: Court

Just Posted

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Lightning can be five times hotter than the sun

300 skiers competed simultaneously out on course on day two of the Canadian Cross Country Ski Nationals and US Super Tour at Whistler Olympic Park.(Contributed by Jeneen Sutherland)
Young athletes representing Revelstoke at nationals in Whistler

(File photo)
Okanagan hospitals experience ‘baby bump’ in 2021

People in Nelson, B.C., protest COVID-19 mandates in January 2022. Photo: Tyler Harper
B.C. issued 2,335 COVID-19 tickets over 14 months, but not all ended in paid fines