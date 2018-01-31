Curtis Sagmoen seen while helping neighbours deal with floods in Salmon Arm. Photo credit: Black Press

Curtis Sagmoen faces new assault charges

Police seek information from witnesses or other women who may have been victimized.

The man linked to the extensive RCMP search of a Silver Creek farm, Curtis Sagmoen, is now facing more charges, and police would like to hear if there are more victims and witnesses.

The RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit have issued a news release stating that Sagmoen is now facing a charge of assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon stemming from an incident on Aug. 10, 2017, as well as an assault charge stemming from an incident that occurred on July 1, 2017.

“Following the execution of a warrant on October 18, 2017 at 2290 Salmon River Road, Salmon Arm and the ensuing investigation at this property, the Southeast District Major Crime Unit has been made aware of a number of allegations of violence by Okanagan-area female sex workers. RCMP investigators are continuing their investigations into these allegations.”

The new charges involve two different victims working as online escorts who used backpage.ca/backpage.com to advertise their services. The victims went to locations “in close proximity” to 2290 Salmon River Rd. in Silver Creek in response to inquiries on their ads. This is where the alleged offences then occurred.

Related: Who is Curtis Sagmoen?

Related: Protest at Vernon court during Sagmoen appearance

Related: Sagmoen neighbours recall alleged hammer attack

Sagmoen is scheduled to appear in court on these new charges on Feb. 19 in Vernon Provincial Court.

“We appreciate the cooperation and information received to date from those who have been canvassed, in particular the women involved in the North Okanagan area sex workers community. The primary purpose of our efforts is public safety. We believe there are other victims and witnesses to similar unreported incidents and are requesting that they come forward in order to assist us and so that we can assist them,” stated Cpl. Dan Moskaluk.

Sagmoen’s parents, Wayne and Evelyn, own the Silver Creek farm where police did an intensive search in October and found the remains of 18-year-old Traci Genereaux of Vernon. No charges have been laid regarding her death.

The RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit asks that anyone with information regarding similar incidents are asked to contact the Southeast District Major Crime Unit tip line at 1-877-987-8477.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@saobserver.net.

@SalmonArm
newstips@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Update: B.C. government aide gets conditional sentence in vote-getting scandal

Just Posted

Banff Mountain Film Festival line-up announced

Three different nights will feature three different selections of films

Curtis Sagmoen faces new assault charges

Police seek information from witnesses or other women who may have been victimized.

VIDEO: Death Café puts mortality front and centre

Death midwife Theresa Hamilton says participants come away with the big questions left unanswered, but more appreciative of life than ever before

Winter driving conditions today

Winter road maintenance scheduled for 3 Valley Gap

Image of China’s Pearl River inspires RiverBlue documentary

Movie to screen at Performing Arts Centre on Feb. 8

VIDEO: Time-lapse of super blue moon lunar eclipse

Shot by Fox & Bee Studio

FOX pays $3B for Thursday Night Football

CBS and NBC each paid $450 million for the previous two-year package.

Erik Guay to miss Winter Olympics

One of Canada’s top medal hopes in alpine skiing is pulling out of the Games due to a back injury

Armstrong man found guilty of cruelty to animals has appeal dismissed

Gary Roberts’ animal cruelty conviction remains after appeal hearing

Father still hunting killer of B.C. realtor 10 years after her death

Realtor was showing a Victoria-area home when she was murdered in February 2008 and the case remains unsolved

A day to tackle the stigma surrounding mental health

Today Canadians are encouraged to Facebook, Tweet, hashtag, snap or just talk about mental health

B.C. senior care improving, but most far below staffing target

Seniors Advocate finds 15% met care hours standard last year, up from 9%

Video: Team B.C. Scotties curling fans enjoying the ride

Entourage of Nanaimo’s Van Osch fans at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Penticton

Body shops not to blame for ICBC’s financial issues: ARA

The Automotive Retailers Association is fighting back against accusations levelled against them

Most Read