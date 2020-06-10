Curtis Sagmoen to be sentenced for latest assault conviction

North Okanagan man was found guilty Feb. 11 of running over escort with an ATV

Curtis Sagmoen, a North Okanagan man found guilty of assaulting an escort three years ago, is set to return to court for sentencing.

Sagmoen, 39, is scheduled for sentencing in Supreme Court Friday, June 19 at the Vernon courthouse. The appearance would have taken place in April but was postponed due to COVID-19 shutdowns.

The conviction is tied to an incident in August 2017, when Sagmoen ran over a sex trade worker with an ATV on his Salmon River Road property, south of Salmon Arm.

The woman, whose name is protected by a publication ban, testified she had arrived at the rural property for a three- to four-hour date. She texted Sagmoen to let her through the gate. After receiving no answer, she soon saw him driving on an ATV, at which point he asked her to come with him to a creek on the property.

Down at the creek, Sagmoen asked her for her services, but she refused because she had not yet been paid. He asked her to follow him up a dirt road to his house, but her car got stuck. She then caught a ride with him on the ATV.

READ MORE: Curtis Sagmoen found guilty of assaulting escort

READ MORE: Armed Armstrong man arrested

At one point they stopped and feeling uneasy about the situation, she asked to be brought back to her car.

She told the court Sagmoen appeared to be pretending the ATV would not start. She told him she would walk back down the hill. That’s when he plowed into her with the vehicle.

The courts heard she was hit so hard by the all terrain vehicle, she flipped over him and her shoes flew off. She said she suffered a concussion, fractured tailbone and road rash, among other injuries.

Sagmoen was found guilty of assault causing bodily harm on Feb. 11—two months after he was found guilty of threatening a different sex trade worker with a firearm.

Sagmoen already served two years and two months in prison when he awaited his trial for the case that involved threatening a woman with a shotgun. Sagmoen was released on time served at the conclusion of that trial.

In an unrelated case, stemming from a 2013 incident in Maple Ridge, Sagmoen served 30 days in jail and two years’ probation in February 2019 after pleading guilty to assault.

In the fall of 2017, Sagmoen’s family property became the subject of an extensive search and the remains of 18-year-old Traci Genereaux were uncovered.

No charges have been laid in connection with her death, but demonstrators have been present at nearly all of Sagmoen’s court dates demanding justice in her honour.

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Court

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Summerland Sunday market to begin June 28
Next story
Development plans for former Kelowna RCMP precinct lot taking shape

Just Posted

Revelstoke gym drops CrossFit branding after offensive George Floyd tweet

More than a thousand gyms globally have severed ties with CrossFit

Black bear strolls into Vernon house

Conservation officers are searching for the bear, which entered a home in the Foothills area

Tourism Revelstoke invites Dr. Bonnie Henry to visit this summer

B.C.’s top doctor considering allowing non-essential travel in weeks ahead

Revelstoke Mountain Resort opening for the summer June 26

New additions to summer activities include a zip line and 18 km of mountain biking trails

Students describe life in Revelstoke through poetry

One poet asks: Is Revelstoke in the middle of nowhere or is it on a mountain somewhere?

15 recent COVID-19 cases in B.C. linked to 30-person family gathering

The cluster serves as a warning for how careful British Columbians must be, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Kelowna woman a finalist for Youth Innovation Showcase

The competition brings together youth aged 12-24 from all over B.C. and the Yukon

Junior B hockey players receive bursaries

Players from Summerland Steam, Kelowna Chiefs and North Okanagan Knights honoured

COVID-19: ICBC resumes road tests for commercial driver licences

Other road tests depend on availability of protective equipment

Curtis Sagmoen to be sentenced for latest assault conviction

North Okanagan man was found guilty Feb. 11 of running over escort with an ATV

B.C. human rights commissioner hosting town hall via Zoom for Interior residents, organizations

Kasari Govender said the priority is to hear about pressing human rights issues people are facing

Development plans for former Kelowna RCMP precinct lot taking shape

Concept images have been released of the large downtown Kelowna development

Summerland Sunday market to begin June 28

Changes made to comply with COVID-19 directives

COVID-19: A look at how layoffs turned permanent in past Canadian recessions

Statistics Canada report finds nearly half of layoffs in past recessions became permanent

Most Read