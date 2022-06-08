Penticton city councillor Katie Robinson cuts mayor John Vassilaki’s tie at the start of the June 7 meeting because everyone knows you don’t wear ties in Penticton after May long weekend. (City video)

Penticton city councillor Katie Robinson cuts mayor John Vassilaki’s tie at the start of the June 7 meeting because everyone knows you don’t wear ties in Penticton after May long weekend. (City video)

Cutting ties with the Penticton mayor

Mayor John Vassilaki had his tie cut in half at the start of the council meeting

Wearing ties after May long weekend is a big no-no in Penticton and the mayor should have known better, said councillor Katie Robinson.

At the start of the June 7 city council meeting, Robinson proceeded to cut mayor John Vassilaki’s tie off, with the longtime local politician commenting that ‘another expensive tie has gone to pot.’

“It’s the first meeting after May long and I believe you’re still wearing a tie. That’s a big no-no in our town Mr. Mayor,” said Robinson with scissors in hand.

According to the city’s communication staff, no one is really sure when this started but it’s now a Penticton tradition, heralding the start of summer and Penticton’s casual vibe.

In fact, it isn’t not unusual to see councillors and the mayor in Hawaiian shirts with staff and business people in shorts and beach-like attire around the city during summer months.

Penticton, is after all, a beach town, with a more laidback vibe than bigger cities like Vancouver, Calgary and Surrey.

READ ALSO: Penticton Vees bring back old friend for play-by-play

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them deliver directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
From Afghanistan to Fraser Lake: The mechanics of a refugee

Just Posted

The Aura family alongside the bench. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
PHOTOS: Unveiling of Vera and Johnny Aura commemorative public bench

A peak into the student-made art featured at The Artists’ Canvas exhibit. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke Secondary hosting art exhibit, theatre production to close out school year

Avian flu has been detected in small flocks in the Peace region, in Summerland and in Sechelt. (Black Press file)
Flocks in Summerland, Sechelt and Peace River test positive for avian influenza

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: What do dog’s noses, fingerprints and snowflakes have in common?