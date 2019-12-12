Cycling association and snowmobile club receive RMI funding

The Revelstoke Cycling Assocation will be receiving Resort Municipality Initiative funds this year for trail maintenance. (Tyler Jay/Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke City Council has granted Resort Municipality Initiative funding to the Revelstoke Cycling Association and the Revelstoke Snowmobile Club.

The clubs applied for funding earlier this year, however council deferred granting the funds at the time, requesting information about a ministry investigation in the RCA’s new trails and a closer look at the snowmobile club’s financial information.

A compliance report from the Ministry of Forests, dated Aug. 14, 2019, required that the RCA reconstruct bridge features to meet Whistler Trail standards, submit a signed, amended Partnership Agreement and submit an invasive species management plan and monitoring program.

Ingrid Brohn, director of community economic development, assured council that the RCA has submitted the required documents and made the changes.

The city approved $34,506 of Resort Municipality Initiative funding to the RCA for trail maintenance.

The snowmobile club has purchased Active Networks Max Galaxy software to manage all of their business needs including online purchases of memberships and day passes as well as a bar code scanning system to collect statistical data.

The total cost of the project was $56,000 and the club asked the city for $37,500.

However, the Tourism Initiatives Committee, who review applications and make recommendations to council on allocations, suggested only giving $20,000.

According to councillor Cody Younker, who sits on the committee, the members questioned whether the snowmobile club really needed the money, as they purchased the software before receiving the grant. So, the committee settled on a lesser amount.

