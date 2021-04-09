Okanagan Rail Trail users are reminded to keep their dogs on a leash after a close call. (Facebook)

Cyclist injured on Okangan rail trail after dog startle

Dog control is patrolling the popular spot ensuring on-leash compliance

Dog owners are being urged to keep their pets on leash on popular Okanagan trails after a cyclist was injured.

Friends of the Okanagan Rail Trail said dog control officers will be on the trail to ensure compliance following a recent incident.

“Last weekend, a large off-leash dog startled an experienced cyclist who fell injuring her elbow,” a post from the group reads.

This was not the first confrontation involving dogs on the trail. A woman was attacked by a dog on the trail in 2020 and the dog had to be euthanized.

In 2018, a dog was attacked by another dog that was not on a leash.

READ MORE: Dog recovering after being attacked on rail trail

The latest incident is another reminder that dogs must be on leashes.

“Show off your great compliance with bylaws and respect for other trail users,” the Okanagan Rail Trail group said.

Due to the increase in incidents, fines for off-leash dogs are rising in the North Okanagan Regional District as of May 1, from $100 to $300.

The fine for a dog bite or attack that inflicts an injury to a person will rise from $200 to $500

READ MORE: North Okanagan district passes dog control bylaw

