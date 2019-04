The accident happened around 9:10 a.m. Friday morning

A cyclist was sent to the hospital this morning after being hit by a vehicle.

Emergency crews were on scene at around 9:10 a.m. on Richter Street and Harvey Avenue.

Pedestrian struck by vehicle at Richter & Harvey Road. Police are investigating. @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/dS9FYFyNFe — Laryn Gilmour (@LarynGilmour) April 12, 2019

Police are investigating the incident.

More to come.

edit@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.