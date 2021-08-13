Cyclists raising funds for water wells in Africa will be passing through Revelstoke

The team started in the Northwest Territories on July 16

The Sea 2 Sea 2 Sea cycling team is crossing the country to raise awareness and funds for clean water wells in Africa. (Contributed)

A team of cyclists making the 10,000 kilometre trip across Canada to raise funds for water wells in Africa, will be passing through Revelstoke on Aug. 16.

The 65 day Sea 2 Sea 2 Sea trip saw the team start in Tuktoyaktuk on July 16 and touch the Pacific Ocean at Prince Rupert. They will finish at the Atlantic Ocean in Halifax.

In partnership with the Global Aid Network, their goals is to raise funds for 65 water wells.

“This is hard, cycling across the country is hard,” said Mike Woodard, a cyclist on the 2014 team, in a news release. “And then the second thought comes rushing in…’This is hard but it would be a lot harder to watch your children die because they do not have clean water!’ I revisit that thought many times. This ride is a way of helping others who cannot help themselves.”

Find more information about the trip or make a donation at cycling4water.ca.

