The Tibetan spiritual leader received a shot of the COVID-19 vaccine at Zonal Hospital in Dharmsala, India, Saturday, March 6, 2021. (AP)

Dalai Lama receives COVID-19 vaccine

After receiving the injection, he urged people to come forward, be brave and get vaccinated

The Dalai Lama, the 85-year-old Tibetan spiritual leader, has received the first shot of the coronavirus vaccine at a hospital in the north Indian hill town of Dharmsala.

After receiving the injection, he urged people to come forward, be brave and get vaccinated.

Dr. G.D. Gupta of Zonal Hospital, where the shot was administered, told reporters that the Dalai Lama was observed for 30 minutes afterward.

Ten other people who live in the Dalai Lama’s residence were also vaccinated, Gupta said. All eleven received the Covishield vaccine, which was developed by Oxford University and U.K.-based drugmaker AstraZeneca, and manufactured by India’s Serum Institute.

