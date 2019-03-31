Damage recovery work begins in two regional district parks

Expect to see a flurry of activity in the new few weeks to repair damage from the record 2017 spring freshet.

Starting April 1, crews will be working on two pre-fabricated bridge structures to replace those that were damaged in Hardy Falls Regional Park just off Highway 97 at the south end of Peachland.

The park has been closed since Deep Creek overflowed its banks, severely damaging two bridges, bridge approaches and the trail. The Provincial Disaster Assistance program provided $48,400 to repair damage to this park.

As well, next week it’s anticipated by the Regional District of Central Okanagan that site preparation work will begin in Killiney Beach Community Park, at the end of Hodges Road in the Central Okanagan West Electoral Area. Paving of the access road is slated to begin April 10.

In a press release, the Regional District of Central Okanagan said that last fall, upland recovery work was completed and this month saw installation of a new replacement dock. It’s anticipated in June, crews will return to the park to stabilize the concrete boat launch pads that were damaged by the 2017 record high Okanagan Lake water levels.

The BC Disaster Financial Assistance program provided $330,000 for damage repairs while the Community Works Gas Tax Fund provided $180,000 for other improvements to this popular North Westside waterfront park.

