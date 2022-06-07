Nine northern B.C. communities are without Telus services June 7 due to a damaged cable. (Google Maps)

Nine northern B.C. communities are without Telus services June 7 due to a damaged cable. (Google Maps)

Damaged cable downs Telus service in 9 northern B.C. communities

Telus estimates service will return by Wednesday morning

A damaged cable has left British Columbians in nine northern communities who rely on Telus services without internet and cell service Tuesday (June 7).

Telus says the outage occurred around 11:30 a.m. and is impacting people in Burns Lake, Granisle, Hazelton, Kitimat, Prince George, Smithers, Terrace, Vanderhoof and Topley. They do not have access to text or call services, data or internet.

Service technicians are on-site and repair work is underway, with Telus estimating service won’t resume until early Wednesday.

More to come.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

British Columbiapower outages

Previous story
WorkSafeBC fines Penticton Rona over $300,000
Next story
Penticton father guilty of sexually assaulting young daughter

Just Posted

A peak into the student-made art featured at The Artists’ Canvas exhibit. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke Secondary hosting art exhibit, theatre production to close out school year

Avian flu has been detected in small flocks in the Peace region, in Summerland and in Sechelt. (Black Press file)
Flocks in Summerland, Sechelt and Peace River test positive for avian influenza

Gorman Group employees. (Contributed by Gorman Group)
Gorman Group providing financial aid for employees

Trevor Smith, Kelly Hutcheson and their dog Loki in their newly opened storefront. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
Stained glass and shredding: Unique storefront celebrates grand opening