Forrest, a cross between an Irish Wolfhound and Bernese Mountain Dog, escaped the City of Revelstoke’s animal shelter on Monday. (City of Revelstoke)

Dangerous dog on the loose in Revelstoke

The dog escaped temporary care and custody at the animal shelter on April 11

A dog deemed dangerous by Revelstoke Animal Shelter staff is on the loose in the community.

Forrest, a cross between an Irish Wolfhound and Bernese Mountain Dog, escaped the City of Revelstoke’s animal shelter on Monday (April 11) evening. City staff began an investigation and search immediately following the disappearance of the dog and notified local RCMP Tuesday (April 12) morning.

The dog has a history of unprompted aggressive behaviour and is deemed dangerous to humans and other animals.

Those with information or who has seen the dog are asked to not approach and should contact the RCMP at (250) 837-5255 or Animal Control Officers at (250) 837-2911.

