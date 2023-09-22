Dangerous driver stopped by spike belt and arrested in Penticton

A 34-year-old from Calgary was arrested for dangerous driving that ended when his vehicle was stopped with a spike belt in Penticton on Sept. 21. (Brennan Phillips - Western News) A 34-year-old from Calgary was arrested for dangerous driving that ended when his vehicle was stopped with a spike belt in Penticton on Sept. 21. (Brennan Phillips - Western News) A 34-year-old from Calgary was arrested for dangerous driving that ended when his vehicle was stopped with a spike belt in Penticton on Sept. 21. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)

A man whose dangerous driving took him from Penticton to Summerland and back again ended with him being arrested late on Thursday night.

The 34-year-old man from Calgary was arrested after police stopped his vehicle with a spike belt.

“Ensuring the safety of our community is at the core of every decision our frontline officers make,” said RCMP Cpl. James Grandy. “We’re thankful this incident concluded without injury to our citizens or officers”.

At 8:30 p.m., an officer in Penticton attempted to stop a pick-up truck for a non-functioning brake light. When the officer activated his lights and siren, the driver did not stop and instead continued driving north on Highway 97.

Keeping public safety in mind, the officer did not pursue the vehicle.

Officers in both Summerland and Penticton later observed the same vehicle driving within each community. The driver continued to disregard traffic lights, and failed to stop for officers.

Finally, at around 10:30 p.m., a spike belt near Highway 97 and Eckhardt Avenue was used to disable the vehicle.

Charges of dangerous driving and flight from police are being recommended to the BC Prosecution Service. The man was also charged with impaired driving, and issued a three-day immediate roadside driving prohibition.

The Penticton Fire Department also responded to put water on the rims of the man’s vehicle.

READ MORE: RCMP recover equipment stolen from Willowbrook Fire Department

PentictonRCMP