Dangerous trees caused by Keremeos wildfire keep Forest Service Road closed

The Crater Creek wildfire near Keremeos has grown to over 46,500 hectares. (BC Wildfire Service)

Ashnola Forest Service Road remains closed because of the Crater Creek wildfire burning out of control near Keremeos.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure (MOTI) have provided a report and deem the Ashnola FSR suitable for essential personnel only. Given this, a danger tree assessment and danger tree falling will take place over the coming days, said BC Wildfire on Monday.

Recently recreational users have been accessing the fire ground which puts firefighters in the area at risk as well as those going into the restricted areas, said BCWS.

Because of this, Conservation Officers haven been patrolling over the long weekend across the implemented Area Restriction.

The Crater Creek fire continues to grow, and as of Sept. 4, it is now 46,504 hectares.

Firefighters will continue to look for and extinguish hotspots over the coming days as the fire has burnt through heavy fuels and forest duff layers which can smolder for long periods even after substantial rain.

BCWS have initiated rehabilitation on the fire ground in areas where access is safe and fire behaviour is benign. This is being conducted in consultation with key stakeholders.

The RDOS confirmed on Tuesday, Aug. 29, that homes were damaged or destroyed along Ashnola Road and Ewart Creek Road.

“The RDOS is in the process of notifying property owners to confirm damaged or destroyed structures,” the district reminded people Saturday. “If you own or manage property along Ashnola Road or Ewart Creek Road, please contact the RDOS Emergency Operations Centre for further information about the condition of your property and available support at 250-490-4225.”

The lightning-caused Crater Creek fire has been burning since July 22.

