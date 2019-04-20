Dashcam captures close call between minivan, taxi at busy Vancouver intersection

To make the footage more nerve-wracking, a pedestrian can be seen standing at the corner

A close call between two vehicles at a busy Vancouver intersection has raised plenty of eyebrows since dashcam footage that captured the near-collision was posted online.

The 10 seconds of footage, uploaded on Reddit Friday, shows cars nearing the intersection of Kingsway and Slocan Street in Vancouver. According to the time stamp on the video uploaded by user ‘mistymystery,’ the incident may have occurred back in January.

As the light turns yellow, a minivan can be seen in the middle of the intersection. But just as the van begins to merge into the outside lane, a yellow taxi drives through the intersection, the two vehicles nearly colliding.

To make the footage more nerve-wracking, a pedestrian can be seen standing at the corner waiting to cross the street. They quickly move out of the way, as the taxi is forced to swerve toward them.

Fortunately, the taxi stops before driving onto the sidewalk. The taxi stops for less than a second before straightening back into the lane and continuing to drive.

READ MORE: Seven tips to travel safely this Easter long weekend

According to B.C.’s Motor Vehicle Act, it isn’t specifically illegal to merge within an intersection. While most driving schools will not recommend the often-dangerous move, the vehicle act prohibits lane changes when doing so is unsafe or will affect the travel of another vehicle.

If there is no traffic in or near the intersection, the lane change would be allowed as solid lines are not usually painted within intersections, according to DriveSmartBC.

The laws around yellow lights are equally as murky. In layman’s terms, before crossing the line or entering an intersection, all drivers must stop if it’s safe to do so, according to BC Driving Lawyers.

Roughly 87,000 accidents occur each year at intersections across the province, ICBC statistics show.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Oklahoma woman accused of starving kids, feeding them feces
Next story
Seattle’s 4-20 ‘protestival’ enjoys tolerance, some support – and B.C. could do the same

Just Posted

Revelstoke ladies make 2,200 cabbage rolls for charity

The money raised was donated to former NHL player Aaron Volpatti, who is raising funds for ALS

Revelstoke Golf Club open weeks early

The club didn’t open until May last year

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Clear skies and pushing 20 C

Environement Canada forcasts a sunny and warm Easter weekend

Revelstoke roads and weather: mix of sun and cloud

Heavy rains have destabilized the snowpack. Be careful in the backcountry

‘Now is the time’: Kootenay Carshare Cooperative sets sight on electric cars

They just got access to a Tesla Model 3

Update: Fire destroys Peachland home on Somerset Avenue

Crews are still on scene pumping water onto the blaze

Sons of Anarchy’s Kim Coates stops by Okanagan café

Coates was spotted in West Bank’s Kekuli Café on April 20

Deck collapses in Langley during celebration, 35 people injured

Emergency responders rushed to the Langley home

B.C. mom wages battle to get back four kids taken from her in Egypt

Sara Lessing of Mission has help from Abbotsford law firm

B.C. mountain biker sent home from hospital twice, despite broken vertebrae

Released in Maple Ridge to go home with three fractured vertebrae

Seven tips to travel safely this Easter long weekend

An average of three people are killed, and hundreds more injured, each Easter long weekend in B.C.

Seattle’s 4-20 ‘protestival’ enjoys tolerance, some support – and B.C. could do the same

Seattle’s Hempfest a large-scale occasions with vendors, prominent musical acts and thousands of attendees

Egg hunts take over Vernon

Among the hunts include the 14 annual Schnare’s Massive Egg Hunt.

Parents say Austrian climber missing in Banff National Park ‘lived his dream’

David Lama, Hansjorg Auer and American climber Jess Roskelley have been missing since Wednesday

Most Read