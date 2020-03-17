Daycare (Black Press Media file photo).

Daycares to remain open – for now – but COVID-19 could change that: Horgan

With school suspended until further notice, many parents left scrambling to find alternative care for kids

With kids in B.C. not returning to school after spring break, many parents may be left having to find daycare for their children – and it isn’t yet clear if those costs will be reimbursed.

On Tuesday, the province announced that schools will be suspended until further notice for all students from Kindergarten to Grade 12 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The move follows a ban on gatherings larger than 50 announced by B.C.’s provincial health officer on Monday.

Education Minister Rob Fleming said that some schools will act as emergency child care spaces for kids of essential workers so health care and frontline workers are not pulled away from responding to the novel coronavirus. However, Fleming was unable to speak to any details surrounding how the rest of B.C.’s workforce will be able to access similar child care if needed.

He said the number of essential workers with children is small, but that information is still being gathered.

Premier John Horgan said that daycares will not be closed like schools – but that could change quickly and parents should be ready.

“At this time, childcare will remain available,” he said. “A parent should take comfort in that, but it is an evolving situation and should the public health officials give us different directions, we’ll be taking different actions.”

Alberta and Saskatchewan have closed daycares until further notice.

He added that the province hopes to unveil a pandemic economic plan to help people and businesses being impacted financially by the novel coronavirus, but will be looking to an expected announcement by the federal government about financial support on Wednesday.

“If we are looking at the changes we would like to see… that will allow families to care for their children, self-isolate as required and not lose revenues for their home budgets,” he said.

Black Press Media has reached out to the Ministry of Children and Family Services, which oversees daycare operations in the province, for comment.

READ MORE: B.C. to suspend K-12 schools due to COVID-19

COVID-19: What’s open and closed in B.C. as a result of the novel coronavirus

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
SilverStar Mountain asking staff members to return home
Next story
Seven B.C. firefighters in self-isolation after COVID-19 exposure

Just Posted

Updated: Selkirk Tangiers Heli Skiing confirms guest tested positive for COVID-19

Guest stayed at Sutton Place Hotel, dined at Rockford, Mackenzie Tavern and skied at RMR

Southside Market asking public to come at 9, let seniors shop earlier

It’s safer for vulnerable people to come in when the store opens in the morning

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

National parks closing visitor services tomorrow

The prime minister announced it as a measure to help ‘flatten the curve’ against COVID-19

Avalanche Canada calling for user data amid backcountry business shutdowns

They anticipate forecast uncertainty without help

Trudeau unveils emergency fund to help Canadians stuck abroad due to COVID-19

Up to $5,000 will come through Global Affairs

B.C. coronavirus cases jump by 83, public health emergency declared

Three more deaths recorded, two at North Vancouver care home

Seven B.C. firefighters in self-isolation after COVID-19 exposure

Firefighters were exposed to a coronavirus while on duty

Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre phone lines closed

Canadians asked to report fraud or fraud attempts online

Transit bus smashes into building after colliding with truck in Kelowna

The incident occurred on Mar. 16. at the intersection of Cadder and Richter

Pedal Through the Pandemic: How to stay fit and combat COVID-19

Garry Norkum owner and manager of Cyclepath in Kelowna encourages biking at this time

Kelowna RCMP makes temporary changes amid COVID-19 pandemic

Big White’s community police office is now closed until further notice

Daycares to remain open – for now – but COVID-19 could change that: Horgan

With school suspended until further notice, many parents left scrambling to find alternative care for kids

SilverStar Mountain asking staff members to return home

The Vernon mountain resort employs hundreds of staff members on work visas

Most Read