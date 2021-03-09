Daylight Saving Time in B.C. means that clocks will need to wind forward an hour on Sunday, March 14. (123rf.com)

Daylight Saving Time in B.C. means that clocks will need to wind forward an hour on Sunday, March 14. (123rf.com)

Set your clocks forward: Daylight Saving Time to strike B.C. this weekend

The time change will see British Columbians lose an hour of sleep

Love it or hate it, at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 14 clocks will move forward an hour as British Columbia recognizes Daylight Saving Time and its annual “spring forward.”

British Columbians should be prepared to lose an hour of sleep to the change – which has previously been contested online by more than 200,000 people in the province.

A 2019 survey conducted by B.C.’s government found many in favour of legislation that would allow the province to observe Daylight Saving Time permanently.

As a result, B.C. passed legislation outlining its plan to switch to “Pacific Standard Time,” alongside major U.S. districts including that of Washington State, Oregon and California.

READ MORE: B.C. still awaiting U.S. approval to eliminate daylight saving time

The move has since been halted by the coronavirus pandemic, B.C. Premier John Horgan confirmed.

“In the middle of a pandemic, making changes to daylight saving is not an urgent issue on people’s minds,” Horgan said in a Sept. 2020 news release.

The time change will make the days feel darker in the morning and brighter in the evening.

People can expect to get the missing hour back later in the fall, when Daylight Saving Time ends on Sunday, Nov. 7.

RELATED: B.C. MLA fights to abolish Daylight Saving Time

READ ALSO: Should B.C. get rid of Daylight Saving Time?


sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

BC government

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Tactical helicopter squadron training in Okanagan Valley March 11-30
Next story
Eight years for B.C. nanny who committed sex crimes against children

Just Posted

Drive BC webcams show traffic backed up in the Golden area due to the closure. (Drive BC photo)
Trans-Canada closed due to rockslide near Golden

The highway won’t reopen until this afternoon

Royal Canadian Air Force CH-146 Griffon helicopters, aircrews and support personnel from 430 Tactical Helicopter Squadron will conduct Exercise FAUCON ALPIN in the Okanagan Valley from March 11 to 30, 2021. (Royal Canadian Air Force photo)
Tactical helicopter squadron training in Okanagan Valley March 11-30

Royal Canadian Air Force CH-146 Griffon helicopters will be seen overhead as far north as Revelstoke

Rajan Chhinji and Jessica Semenec are happy to start new daycare service. (Jocelyn Doll - Revelstoke Review)
Inspiring women: Caribou Kids offers child care that gets kids outside more

This article is from our series on inspiring women in Revelstoke that… Continue reading

Interior Health residents trying to book COVID-19 vaccines were met with busy lines on day one of bookings. (Dan Ferguson - Black Press Media)
Interior Health apologizes for people getting a busy signal on first day of vaccine appointments

People report being left on hold for hours or being cut off after being on hold

This Dec. 2, 2020, file photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)
Interior Health notes 80 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

108 people in the region have died from the virus

Five Kelowna writers are featured in an anthology that launched in time for International Women's Day. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
International Women’s Day: Book exploring fears features Kelowna writers

The book has launched in time for International Women’s Day

Troy Brown winner of Lotto Max. BCLC.
Kelowna man $500,000 richer after grocery store stop

Troy Brown won on the Feb. 9, Lotto Max

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix takes questions in the legislature by video link from his office, March 4, 2021. (Hansard TV)
B.C. minister blasts Telus performance on 90-plus vaccine appointments

Ministry staff being added as fast as possible, Adrian Dix says

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature. (B.C. government)
B.C. reports new high of 144 variant cases of COVID-19 over weekend

87 of the variant-linked infections are currently active – a large increase from 12 reported Friday

Peachland residents can still participate in the in-person march at noon on March 19. (Peachland Watershed Protection Alliance)
Peachland marching against clearcut logging in watershed

The march is scheduled for Friday, March 19

Raisin, the terrier pictured in this photo posted on Twitter, was reportedly attacked by a coyote in Stanley Park Saturday, March 9. (Twitter/Alan Tudyk)
Hollywood actor’s dog nabbed in Vancouver by wily coyote at Stanley Park

Resident Evil star Alan Tudyk is the latest to warn the public about unprovoked attacks occurring

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Two research facilities are being constructed in Princeton’s industrial park. (Optimi Health photo)
Princeton set to grow ‘magic’ mushrooms

Research and development will take place at B.C. Green Pharmaceuticals

The former BC ferry MV Tanaka will be leaving Port Alberni’s harbour at the end of March after someone in Alaska bought it from Lady Rose Marine Services. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Lady Rose sells old B.C. ferry, ends hopes of West Coast of Vancouver Island run

Port Alberni business had hopes of servicing car ferry to west coast before COVID-19 hit

Most Read