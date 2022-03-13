Daylight Saving Time is here

The grave marker of the man who advocated for Daylight Saving Time – Englishman William Willett – includes a sundial. (commons.wikimedia.org)

Did you remember to turn your clocks ahead one hour?

Just a friendly reminder from your Black Press Okanagan Sunday staff that if you didn’t do so before going to bed last night (Saturday), you should move your clocks ahead one hour today (unless you’re like this Sunday reporter and need to check the manual of your vehicle to move the vehicle clock ahead).

Yes, as of today, Sunday, March 13, we are now on Daylight Saving Time.

According to almanac.com, Daylight Saving Time (DST) is “the practice of moving the clocks forward one hour from Standard Time during the summer months and changing them back again in the fall.

“The general idea is that this allows us all to make better use of natural daylight: moving the clocks forward one hour in the spring grants us more daylight during summer evenings, while moving clocks back one hour in the fall grants us more daylight during winter mornings. “

For those against springing forward and moving back, direct your venom to one William Willett.

The Englishman was a builder in London who conceived the idea while riding his horse early one morning in 1907.

He noticed, says almanac.com, that the shutters of houses were tightly closed even though the sun had risen. In “The Waste of Daylight,” the manifesto of his personal light-saving campaign, Willett wrote, “Everyone appreciates the long, light evenings. Everyone laments their shrinkage as the days grow shorter; and nearly everyone has given utterance to a regret that the nearly clear, bright light of an early morning during spring and summer months is so seldom seen or used… .

“That so many as 210 hours of daylight are, to all intents and purposes, wasted every year is a defect in our civilization.”

For more on DST, read here.

