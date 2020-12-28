Fire ripped through this Elm Ave. apartment fire on Oct. 27, 2020, killing an elderly couple and displacing around 50 residents. (Brennan Phillips Western News)

Deadly Penticton apartment fire caused by smoking materials

Community rallied around Skaha fire victims with donations and food

Smoking materials from a first-floor unit is the cause of the fire that ripped through a Skaha apartment building, displacing 50 residents in the early morning hours of Oct. 27.

The Penticton Fire Department confirmed the cause, saying that the flames crept up the building through to the roof. The blaze at the Elm Avenue complex displaced more than 50 people. Sadly, a couple died in the fire. William and Margaret Taylor were retired, loved to travel and volunteered in the community.

READ MORE: Condolences pour in for fire victims

Penticton RCMP was called out to the blaze at 4:18 a.m. to assist the Penticton Fire Department. Once the fire was out and a structural engineer deemed it was safe to go in, fire services located the bodies of two people.

Even as the fire was still going, neighbours were offering their homes, blankets and food to the displaced residents.

FIRE IN PHOTOS

Penticton fire chief Larry Watkinson said almost all the residents had insurance or have family or friends to live with.

He doesn’t know how long residents will be out of their homes.

“The renovations are taken care of by the insurance company,” said Watkinson.

After the devastation, the community wanted to rally around the fire victims.

A donation centre was set up at the Penticton Salvation Army thrift store and financial donations could go through the Canadian Red Cross.

“We were inundated with donations for the fire victims,” said Al Madsen, Salvation Army business manager.

“We were given so much we could supply all of Penticton with items for their home. Eventually, we couldn’t take anymore. Here in Penticton, we don’t know how lucky we are with everyone so willing to help those in need, no matter what the situation.”

Another example of this caring community is the Christmas hamper donations they get every year.

“Because of the community’s care, we were able to make 750 hampers,” he said. Those hampers were provided to those in need in Penticton, Keremeos and Cawston.


monique.Tamminga@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
GALLERY: British Columbians celebrate triumphs during a trying year
Next story
Penticton Christmas Day crash claims one life

Just Posted

Marek Glowacki, 80, broke a national record this summer in the shot put. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
From Russian ballet to climbing height of Everest, Revelstoke’s 2020 sporty stories

A look back at local athletic accomplishments last year

Within the year, the city asked the province to protect Mt. Begbie, the province said no, the community rallied, sent petitions, and the province relented in December, granting protection against new developments for recreation during the next five years. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
From snow records to saving Mt. Begbie: This year’s environment stories for Revelstoke

In 2020 our community rallied, sent petitions and in some instances, the government listened

Lisa Mazurek
Christmas pet photos from around the Okanagan

Check out these furry friends celebrating the holidays

The Sun Peaks Community Health Centre near Kamloops is reporting cases of COVID-19. (Alex Passini photo)
COVID cases reported at Sun Peaks community

Letter by community health centre’s medical director posted to social media

Sylvie Pepin with her horse Quazzie (black horse) and Arlene Longstaff on Belle visit Osoyoos seniors home Mariposa Gardens on Christmas Day. (YouTube)
VIDEO: Horses make special Christmas Day visit to Okanagan seniors home

Dressed in their Christmas best, the horse owners and friends make it a memorable holiday

Munckhof Mfg posted surveillance footage to their Facebook page Monday, Dec. 28 morning that shows a man breaking through business’ gate and stealing a trailer bed. (Munckhof Mfg / Facebook)
VIDEO: Surveillance footage captures brazen South Okanagan trailer robbery

Footage shows two people in a pick-up truck breaking into a manufacturing business

A vehicle that left the road and down a steep embankment on Carmi was a fatal on Christmas Day morning. A 63-year-old man was found deceased in the vehicle. (Adam Lawrence photo Facebook)
Penticton Christmas Day crash claims one life

A 63-year-old man died after his vehicle went down a steep embankment on Carmi Road

Fire ripped through this Elm Ave. apartment fire on Oct. 27, 2020, killing an elderly couple and displacing around 50 residents. (Brennan Phillips Western News)
Deadly Penticton apartment fire caused by smoking materials

Community rallied around Skaha fire victims with donations and food

Sammie Gillan-Kennedy found out she is expecting baby number three this year. (Courtesy of Sammie Gillan-Kennedy)
GALLERY: British Columbians celebrate triumphs during a trying year

Residents share some positive news from a year dominated by COVID-19

FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2014 image made from video released by Loujain al-Hathloul, al-Hathloul drives towards the United Arab Emirates - Saudi Arabia border before her arrest on Dec. 1 in Saudi Arabia. Al-Hathloul, one of Saudi Arabia’s most prominent women’s rights activists, who pushed for the right to drive, was sentenced on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, to nearly six years in prison under a vague and broadly-worded law aimed at combating terrorism, according to state-linked media. Her case and imprisonment for the past two and a half years have drawn criticism from rights groups, members of the U.S. Congress and European Union lawmakers. (Loujain al-Hathloul via AP, File)
UBC grad sentenced to nearly 6 years after advocating for women’s rights in Saudi Arabia

Loujain al-Hathloul spoke out against a ban on women driving and against male guardianship laws

Members of the three Salmon Arm Rotary clubs, First United Church, Broadview Evangelical Free church and Second Harvest teamed up, following pandemic protocols, to provide more than 600 individual meals to those in need on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, 2020. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Over 600 Christmas dinners-to-go provided to Shuswap residents in need

Volunteers from three Salmon Arm Rotary Clubs, churches create a pandemic protocol-friendly meal

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Rhonda Comeau of Salmo is recovering at home after heart attacks that followed her confrontation with a customer at Empire Coffee in Nelson on Nov. 20. Photo: Submitted
Nelson hotel mask confrontation: perpetrator arrested, victim recovering

Jeremy Undershute is expected to be charged with assault

The British Columbia Human Rights Tribunal dismissed the complaint of a former Okanagan Correction Centre inmate Dec. 3, 2020 regarding his denial of kosher meals while incarcerated. (Dustin Godfrey/Western News file)
Human Rights Tribunal dismisses complaint from Okanagan Correctional inmate

Tribunal determines the inmate failed to provide any evidence he should be served kosher meals

Most Read