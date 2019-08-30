‘Dear thief, you suck’: Abbotsford truck owner pens angry letter to incompetent crook

Truck owner tells thief to ‘find a new skill’ after three failed attempts to steal vehicle

An angry truck owner fed up with an incompetent thief has laid out the would-be criminal’s shortcomings in a short letter.

“You suck at stealing this truck,” the owner bluntly wrote in the letter, which was taped to the door of a work truck. A photo of the letter was sent to The News by a reader.

The owner wrote that he had spent more than $1,000 to fix his truck after three unsuccessful theft attempts.

Dear thief,

No fob = no engine start. You suck at stealing this truck. After 3 attempts in 10 months, probably time to learn a new skill as you can’t even properly steal a truck. You’ve cost me 1,200 in lost use and deductibles and fees for others as ICBC fixes each time.

Quit trying to steal my truck, you suck at it!!

RELATED: Abbotsford Police promote ‘9 p.m. Routine’ to deter property crime

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Five whales dead after mass stranding in Hawaii

Just Posted

New shade sail over playground at Kovach Park

The shade sail will block about 95% UV and reduce the heat for playground users

Revelstoke Snowmobile Club gets funding from Columbia Basin Trust

They were one of 25 organisations awarded a total of $400,00

Man charged in assault on Penticton homeless remains in custody

Penticton man one of four arrested earlier this year following attack on two homeless men

City of Revelstoke on the hook for another $10 million after failed grant application

CAO says Phase 1 will no longer be completed in 2020

City of Revelstoke installing new chiller in arena

The current chiller is at the end of it’s lifespan

VIDEO: Five whales dead after mass stranding in Hawaii

Four whales euthanized after vets determined nothing could save them. Calf found later, not far away

‘Dear thief, you suck’: Abbotsford truck owner pens angry letter to incompetent crook

Truck owner tells thief to ‘find a new skill’ after three failed attempts to steal vehicle

Man charged in assault on Penticton homeless remains in custody

Penticton man one of four arrested earlier this year following attack on two homeless men

Vernon police search for owners of allegedly stolen bikes, pellet guns

The two mountain bikes and two pellet guns were seized from a ‘suspicious male’ on Thursday morning

Hells Angels partied with strippers at Lower Mainland rec centre

An internal email showed staff complained after the spring event in Brookswood

Girl, 12, gets B.C. government to give Girl Guides same school credits as boys’ groups

Ladysmith Pathfinder Kylar Tennart advocated for changes to the B.C. external credit program

Highway crash north of Vernon slows traffic

The crash occurred just south of the Swan Lake Nursery Friday around 11 a.m.

VIDEO: GoFundMe page started for Shuswap family after home was destroyed in fire

Crews battled the blaze for five hours

B.C. gasoline prices higher, reason not clear, inquiry finds

B.C. Utilities Commission finds no evidence of collusion

Most Read