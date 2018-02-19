UPDATE: Local skier being mourned at Big White

He was a local snowboarder, who went to Rutland high school.

UPDATE: 12:30 p.m.

Big White Ski Resort officials are mourning the loss of a local snowboarder who was killed after hitting a tree in the Black Forest area of the ski hill Sunday afternoon.

“It is a tragedy,” Big White executive vice-president Michael Ballingall said of the accident. “It’s just a bad day for everyone here today. This person was one of our own. He was a local snowboarder, who went to Rutland high school, members of our staff went to school with him, he was friends with many of our staff.”

The BC Coroners Service is continuing their investigation into the accident, only identifying the skier as a 21 year-old-male.

Ballingall said the skier was not wearing a helmet and was skiing without a partner at the time of the accident, both aspects of safety that the ski hill constantly trumpets through the alpine responsibility code.

“We just want people to be careful because things can happen out there,” Ballingall said.

“We pride ourselves on making it comfortable and easy for people to ski here, to make it as happy a place as possible. But it’s not a happy place today.”

ORIGINAL: 11:30 a.m.

RCMP in Kelowna are working with the BC Coroners Service in their investigation into the sudden death at Big White ski resort.

On Feb. 18, 2018 at 1:26 p.m., RCMP received a request to assist BC Ambulance Service, who were reportedly on scene with a deceased male, who is believed to have suffered a fatal head injury while snowboarding in the Black Forest area east of Kelowna.

“It is believed that the 21-year-old Kelowna man, was snowboarding alone when he struck a tree along the trail,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, in a press release. “RCMP have since notified the man’s family of his tragic passing. We would like to extend our deepest condolences, to both his family and friends, for their sudden loss.”

The RCMP continue to support the BC Coroners Service. Due to the privacy of the deceased, the Coroners Services.

