Death race runners to artists, South Okanagan speaker series has it all

The Pecha Kucha Penticton series returns with the theme of: We Made It

Ultra-marathon runner and performance coach Holly Grahn will be one of the speakers at Pecha Kucha Penticton on Sept. 26 at Cannery Brewing. (Submitted photo)

Sometimes you make something and sometimes you make it through something.

For Volume 17 of the Pecha Kucha Penticton speaker series versions of both will be heard.

The popular speaker series, with 10 almost sold out events in a row, is based on an event that started in Tokyo and has spread to more than 1,100 cities worldwide, said organizer Tony Davis.

“We’ve got the makers; people who make art, honey or the stars sparkle brighter. And we’ve got those who’ve made it; through depression, through death races, through catastrophes around the world. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, or you may just wonder why?” he said.

Pecha Kucha is based on a simple format, 20 images aimed at 20 seconds each, presenters get a total of six minutes and 40 seconds to tell their stories in an engaging slideshow format.

Held four times a year in Penticton, this regularly sold-out not-for-profit series is presented by Cowork Penticton, with tunes by DJ Shakes and a special performance by Dino Matias.

Davis said Pecha Kucha brings together a diverse range of Okanagan thinkers, doers and story tellers. For this event, titled We Made It, the speakers include artists Skyler Punnett and Alexandra Goodall, ultra-marathon runner Holly Grahn, school trustee Tracy Van Raes and more.

The event takes place on Sept. 26 at Cannery Brewing (198 Ellis St.). Doors open at 6 p.m. and the first presentation is at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 and available at Cannery Brewing and online at pkpvol17.peatix.com. For more information visit www.facebook.com/PechaKuchaPenticton/

