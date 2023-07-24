Flames from a fire on Green Mountain Road could be seen from across Penticton on Sunday night. (Sheila Cab photo Facebook)

Debris fire on Penticton Indian Band land sends flames 15 feet high

The Sunday night blaze was visible from most parts of Penticton

A large burning debris pile sent flames and a plume of smoke shooting into the air on Sunday night.

When Penticton Fire arrived at the blaze near the Grizzly Excavating gravel pits on Green Mountain Road, the flames were 15 feet high and had already jumped to nearby shrubs and stumps.

The entire debris pile was on fire and backing onto grasslands to the north. City firefighters along with Penticton Indian Band worked quickly to knock down the fire with handlines, said the Penticton Fire Department.

Once the fire was contained and smouldering, PFD left and PIB Fire continued extinguishing the blaze.

PIB was advised to check the surrounding area for any possible ember-caused spot fires.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

There have been a couple of fires in the Green Mountain Road area over the past few months.

The largest one was in late April which wiped out a well-respected member of B.C.’s farming and agriculture community. Dan Zeller lost his storage yard and many supplies to the blaze on Green Mountain Road April 23. The cause of that fire is not publically known but was under investigation by PIB Fire.

READ MORE: Community rallies around farm equipment owner who lost everything in fire

Another fire erupted on Saturday, June 3 on Green Mountain Road.

The blaze started close to a storage yard, farming equipment and lots of wood.

The cause of that fire is also not publically known.

READ MORE: Smoke spotted coming from Penticton Indian Band

<

<

