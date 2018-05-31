The five-lane bridge option. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure image

Decision on Bruhn Bridge replacement delayed

The ministry had planned to make their decision this spring, but now say more time is needed.

Work in preparation for the replacement of the Bruhn Bridge on the Trans-Canada Highway in Sicamous will delay the decision on which proposed replacement option will go forward.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure on Thursday, May 31, the ministry had planned to make their decision this spring, but more time is needed to complete the necessary fieldwork.

Fieldwork near the bridge began again in early May after a winter shutdown. The initial work began last fall.

According to the ministry, the ongoing work is an important consideration in making the decision between a five-lane bridge or a four-lane replacement bridge, along with a new bridge over the Sicamous channel at Main Street.

“The ministry appreciates peoples’ patience, as it continues this necessary work,” the statement reads.

The ministry provided no estimate on when the fieldwork will be completed and a decision on which option will be finalized.

