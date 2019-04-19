Deck collapses in Langley during celebration, multiple people injured

Emergency responders rushed to the Langley home

At least one person was rushed to hospital by Air Ambulance after a deck collapsed during a celebration in Langley on Friday afternoon.

At about 5:40 p.m., a deck collapsed at an Aldergrove-area home in the 5800 block of 268th Street, where a celebration with more than 100 people was underway, said Cpl. Craig van Herk, a spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

It’s unknown right now how many people were on the deck when it collapsed, but van Herk said one injured victim was placed in an Air Ambulance, one has been taken to hospital by ground ambulance, and more ambulances were on scene to help with other injuries.

Langley RCMP, Township firefighters, and BC Ambulance paramedics were tending to the injured.

There were multiple 9-1-1 calls in the wake of the collapse and first responders rushed to the home, van Herk said.

There’s no indication yet why the deck collapsed.

“First and foremost, everyone on scene is trying to look after the people side of things,” van Herk said.

Investigators will look into questions of the cause after the injured are seen to, van Herk said.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
Vancouver may give businesses breathing room on plastic straw, Styrofoam ban
Next story
Seattle’s 4-20 ‘protestival’ enjoys tolerance, some support – and B.C. could do the same

Just Posted

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Clear skies and pushing 20 C

Environement Canada forcasts a sunny and warm Easter weekend

Revelstoke roads and weather: mix of sun and cloud

Heavy rains have destabilized the snowpack. Be careful in the backcountry

‘Now is the time’: Kootenay Carshare Cooperative sets sight on electric cars

They just got access to a Tesla Model 3

Future of heli-skiing unknown with caribou recovery plans

CMH presented to Revelstoke city council this month to outline its impact on the community

Support for Penticton shooting victim

A GoFundMe has been started for one of the four people killed April 15

Parliament Hill 4-20 organizers predict record crowd after legalization

A celebration? Yes, but organizers say concerns remain about the government’s decisions on legalization rollout

Building a better learning environment for B.C. students

Minister’s message for Education Week, April 23-27

Seattle’s 4-20 ‘protestival’ enjoys tolerance, some support – and B.C. could do the same

Seattle’s Hempfest a large-scale occasions with vendors, prominent musical acts and thousands of attendees

B.C. mountain biker sent home from hospital twice, despite broken vertebrae

Released in Maple Ridge to go home with three fractured vertebrae

Deck collapses in Langley during celebration, multiple people injured

Emergency responders rushed to the Langley home

Local Kelowna project tabs restaurant workers for industry fundraiser

The 2nd Hungry Games invites fundraises for local charities

Home Hardware to give away free Reusable Shopping Bags in honour of Earth Day

“We feel we have a responsibility to keep our ecological footprint as small as possible”

B.C. RCMP receive application for Police Cat Services

RCMP announced the launch of the Police Cat Services unit as an April fools joke

Shuswap dancer stays across street from Penticton shooting day after Salmon Arm tragedy

Dancers come for festival, put in lockdown in rec centre, watch police response from Airbnb window

Most Read