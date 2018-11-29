(Unsplash photo)

Deck the halls, not your head: How to safely use a ladder

WorkSafeBC has plenty of tips when decorating your home for the holidays

While decking the halls this season, WorkSafeBC is reminding homeowners to use ladders safely.

Seven workers died from falling from ladders between 2013 and 2017, the agency said in a news release Thursday. Another 1,667 people were badly hurt.

“Falls from ladders are a serious safety concern in B.C., particularly at this time of year when wind, rain and snow pose hazards,” said Jessica Berglund, senior manager at WorkSafeBC.

Preventing serious injuries or death is easy if you choose the right ladder, position it correctly and keep an eye our for hazards.

Other ladder safety tips:

  • Select the right ladder for the job and ensure it is long enough to extend one metre above the upper landing.
  • Place the ladder on a firm, level surface and inspect it before each use to ensure it’s in good working condition, looking for cracks or loose rungs.
  • Maintain three points of contact while climbing a ladder: two feet and one hand, or two hands and one foot.
  • Don’t work from the top two rungs of the ladder or have more than one worker on a ladder at once.
  • Don’t carry heavy or bulky objects while climbing up or down a ladder.
  • Address any hazards posed by wind, rain, and snow.
  • Check for power lines and ensure a minimum distance of three metres is maintained at all times before starting work.

