The sign at the Calgary Courts Centre in Calgary is shown on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bill Graveland

Defence cautions against mob justice in Calgary child neglect trial

Jennifer and Jeromie Clark of Calgary have pleaded not guilty to criminal negligence causing death

The lawyer for a woman charged in the death of her 14-month-old son says the Crown presented what seems to be a damning case, but its evidence is one-sided.

Jennifer and Jeromie Clark of Calgary have pleaded not guilty to criminal negligence causing death and failure to provide the necessaries of life for their son John.

The Crown presented evidence from an array of medical professionals that suggested John could not fight off a staph infection because he was malnourished and that he was close to death by the time he arrived in hospital.

RELATED: Calgary baby death trial hears rash suggested nutritional deficiency, not eczema

The mother’s lawyer, John Phillips, says in his closing arguments that John died because of treatment he received at the Alberta Children’s Hospital.

Alberta’s former chief medical examiner, now a consultant, testified that she believed John died because doctors raised the boy’s sodium levels and infused him with fluid too quickly.

Phillips urged jurors to look at the full picture.

“It is a good example of why we have trials in our legal system. In our society we try not to just act like an angry mob, grabbing our pitchforks and torches,” he said Tuesday.

“We hold a trial of the facts and look at the whole picture and try to determine what the situation actually was.”

Phillips also described photos of the family’s home showing healthy snacks, vitamins, baby gates and wellness books.

“This looks like a house where the parents are really conscious of the health and wellness of their children.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Feds eyeing options to expedite pardons for minor pot convictions
Next story
Okanagan RCMP detachment hosts recruiting, exam sessions

Just Posted

Revelstoke peewee Grizzlies lose to Vernon

The Revelstoke Grizzlies Peewee Tier 3 team played Vernon on Saturday, losing… Continue reading

Fred Penner is coming to Revelstoke

The iconic children’s entertainer will be at the Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre Oct. 20

VIDEO: This is what buying legal pot in B.C. looks like

Take a look inside B.C.’s first and only legal pot shop located in Kamloops

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Oct. 14

125 Years Ago: Kootenay Star, October 21, 1893 Revelstoke Station is rapidly… Continue reading

Okanagan RCMP look for owners of various keys located during arrest

RCMP seek to reunite the owners of various keys found at the arrest of suspects in a stolen vehicle.

Mellow opening to B.C.’s only legal pot shop

About five people lined up early for the opening of the BC Cannabis Store in Kamloops.

Money Monitor: Should you switch to a fixed-rate mortgage?

BMO’s Omar Abouzaher outlines the pros and cons of both types of mortgages

Earth still moving in Old Fort, B.C., but not above homes: geologists

Transportation Ministry crews are ready to start work on the Old Fort road

Video: Future brightens for Walla Artisan Bakery in Penticton

Protege learning the bread-making craft from master baker Benjamin Manea

Around the BCHL: Youth trumps experience for Chilliwack and Salmon Arm

Around the BCHL is a look at goings-on in the BCHL and the junior A world.

Proportional representation grows government, B.C. study finds

Spending, deficits higher in countries where voting system used

Black market will thrive until small pot growers and sellers included: advocates

Advocates say the black market will continue to thrive until small retail shops and craft growers are included in the regime.

Goodbye cable, hello Netflix: 1/3 of Canadians cut the cord

Just under half of households no longer have a landline phone

‘Some baloney’ in assertion Canada’s pension fund has highest ethical standards

The Canadian Press Baloney Meter is a dispassionate examination of political statements culminating in a ranking of accuracy on a scale of “no baloney” to “full of baloney”.

Most Read