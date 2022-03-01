Defence seeks adjournment on first day of Curtis Sagmoen’s latest trial

It was an uneventful first day of the latest trial of Curtis Sagmoen, charged with assaulting a police officer, on Tuesday.

At the Vernon courthouse March 1, Sagmoen pleaded not guilty to the alleged assault that took place in October 2020 at a farm on Salmon River Road, where he resides. The alleged assault took place while Sagmoen was being placed under arrest, and while a search warrant was being executed at the property.

A three-day voir dire wrapped up last week in which the defence argued against the validity of the search warrant.

Sagmoen’s lawyer, Lisa Helps, appealed to have the trial put off until June because she had recently received a 500-page document that she needed to review in order to ensure she puts forward a legitimate defence.

“I really want to avoid a mistrial. I want to do this once, I want the community to see it being done properly, and I’m sure that that would be the best thing for the justice system,” Helps said.

Judge Jeremy Guild chose to adjourn today’s hearing at noon to give Helps time to go over the documents.

The trial will continue Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. Two more days of trial are also scheduled on Monday and Tuesday of next week.

Sagmoen has been charged in the past with crimes against sex trade workers in the vicinity of his parents’ Salmon River Road property. Just four months before police searched the Sagmoen farm in October 2020, Sagmoen was convicted of assaulting a sex worker at the farm by ramming into her with an ATV. Sagmoen didn’t serve any jail time on that conviction as he was credited with time served, but he was placed on three years of probation.

READ MORE: Voir dire begins in Sagmoen North Okanagan saga

READ MORE: Sagmoen cop assault trial set for 2022

Brendan Shykora

assault