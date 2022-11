Delays on Highway 1 west of Revelstoke while semi truck is recovered

DriveBC are expected to update the situation later this morning (Nov. 29)

A semi truck in a ditch on Highway 1 west of Revelstoke. (Skilled Truckers Canada)

Travellers heading west of Revelstoke this morning (Nov. 29) should expect delays while a semi truck is recovered.

The truck is being recovered from a ditch on Highway 1 between Woods Bridge and Summit Lake Bridge, 12 km west of Revelstoke.

Traffic control personnel are on scene, and drivers may experience single-lane alternating traffic in the area.

DriveBC are expected to provide an update later this afternoon.

