A map showing the stretch of highway affected by vehicle removal west of Tappen on Jan. 25 2023. (AIM Roads/Facebook image)

Delays on Highway 1 west of Salmon Arm due to vehicle removal

Eastbound lane to close for recovery of vehicle involved in crash

Traffic delays can be expected on Highway 1 west of Salmon Arm.

Following an accident that occurred the night prior, a vehicle recovery is planned for Wednesday, Jan. 25.

The disruption to traffic will take place between Greer Rd. and Broderick Creek Frontage for 2.5 kilometres, about six to eight kilometres west of Tappen.

DriveBC says the recovery will be ongoing from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the right eastbound lane will be closed.

Drivers are asked to watch for traffic controllers and reduce driving speed in the area.

