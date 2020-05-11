Demand at Revelstoke food bank triples

‘Food insecurity is impacting everyone in Revelstoke. At all levels.’

Hannah Whitney from Community Connections packs a food hamper at the food bank last week. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

The Revelstoke food bank said it’s getting busier and busier.

“We’re up to three times busier,” said Patti Larson, director at Community Connections.

She said people from all walks of life are accessing the food bank and there are plenty of new faces since the COVID=19 pandemic started.

Oscarlina, a neighbourhood cat, comes for some scratches each morning from people lined up at the food bank. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Yet, Larson did note there are also many donations rolling in, such as from the porch-raits project and locals making masks in exchange for monetarily contribution to the food bank.

The Porch-raits alone raised more than $4,000.

“This community is exceptional in stepping up,” said Larson.

Many local business, including restaurants are still donating food.

“And they’re struggling themselves,” she said.

The food bank said they are trying to buy local when possible, such as meat from Greenslide Cattle Company.

Although many businesses are planning to reopen this month across the province, Larson said many people will not be going back to work.

“Food insecurity is impacting everyone in Revelstoke. At all levels.”

Community Connections has amalgamated the food bank and food recovery program, offering food in the alley behind their building from 11 a.m to noon, Monday to Friday.

Community Connections said people can make donations on their website or by sending e-transfers to finance@community-connections.ca.

Shoppers can also add $2 to their grocery bills at Save-On-Foods and Southside as a donation to the food bank.

