Democracy costs Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen more than $500,000

Democracy at the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen cost more than $500,000 in 2019.
Information from the regional district’s Statement of Financial Information showed a total of $480,453 in remuneration for the board chair, directors and alternate directors and another $62,135 in expenses.
There were a total of 32 people on the regional district board, including the board chair, 16 directors and 15 alternate directors.
Board chair Karla Kozakevich received $68,181 in remuneration and claimed $9,142 in expenses in 2019.
Among the directors and alternate directors, remuneration and expenses varied widely.
Director Timothy Roberts, who serves as a director for Electoral Area G in rural Keremeos and Hedley, received compensation of $32,608 and claimed $7,311 in expenses while Martin Johansen, an alternate director from Oliver, received $495 in compensation and claimed $48 in expenses.
In December, the regional district approved a compensation increase of 11.9 per cent for 2020.
The increase was approved because of taxation changes. In past years, elected officials could receive a non-accountable allowance for work expenses that were not taxable, but in January, 2019, this one-third tax exemption was eliminated.
