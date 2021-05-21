Demolition has begun on the apartment complex damaged in a fatal fire in October 2020. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)

Demolition has begun on the apartment complex damaged in a fatal fire in October 2020. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)

Demolition begins on site of fatal South Okanagan apartment fire

The fire killed two and displaced over 50 people

Demolition has begun on the Skaha Apartment complex that was damaged in the fatal fire in October 2020.

The fire displaced more than 50 people and killed a retired couple.

According to the Penticton Fire Department, the blaze had been caused by smoking materials.

READ MORE: Deadly Penticton apartment fire caused by smoking materials

The fire had started on the first floor before spreading up the outside wall of the apartment building.

Demolition work is being done on the west half of the complex, which was the only section damaged in the blaze. The other half had been protected by a solid separation wall.

