Demolition of Bargain Shop downtown Kelowna clears way for big development

The historic Bargain Shop building downtown Kelowna is no more.

Just a skeleton remains; heavy machinery can be seen moving rubble into piles and hauling it away.

By winter 2022 this spot on Bernard Avenue will be transformed into a large office and retail building, The Block, constructed by Mission Group.

The Block, will be bordered by Brooklyn and Bertram, two large residential towers part of the Bernard Block complex.

In the next few years Mission Group plans on transforming the area into a, “master-planned urban oasis encompassing two residential towers, a commercial tower, and street-facing businesses and boutiques.”

(Mission Group)

They hope to create, “a new hub for creativity and economic growth in the downtown core… This is an exhilarating new chapter for the growth of downtown Kelowna.”

In March, 2019, construction began on Brooklyn at Bernard Block.

READ MORE: Mission Group begins construction of Brooklyn at Bernard Block

Downtown Kelowna shows no sign of slowing down, either.

Recently more large towers have been approved for downtown Kelowna, including a 41-storey residential building at the corner of Doyle Avenue and St. Paul Street.

READ MORE: Another sky-high residential tower proposed in downtown Kelowna

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

 

development

