Derailment near Revelstoke last week

CP said no injuries or dangerous goods involved

A freight train derailment occurred in the evening east of Revelstoke on March 19.

The incident involved one car derailed from the main track at mile 98.1 on the Mountain Subdivision, near the border of Glacier National Park.

CP said no injuries and no dangerous goods were involved.

Salem Woodrow, spokesperson for CP, said the railway line was reopened once all track repairs were made and safety inspections were completed.

Transportation