Developers busy building at Big White

Second major development announcement for the ski resort in weeks

Two new developments have been announced for the Black Forest area at Big White Ski Resort.

The news comes just weeks after the announcement of the $60-million Black Forest Residences project.

Kelowna developer Marvin Dean, who is responsible for the Grizzly Ridge at Big White, and Iron Horse in Upper Mission Kelowna, has partnered with investor Jordan O’Sullivan to purchase 7.5 acres near the base of the Black Forest Express.

“I’ve always felt that Big White has such potential,” Dean said. “I’ve skied just about every ski resort in western US and Canada — Big White has so much to offer.”

Work on the new $58-million development will begin in fall 2022 and will consist of two projects, Blackhawk and Wild Wood. Blackhawk will be home to 16 townhomes and Wild Wood of 24 lots, for either single-family homes or duplexes, with homes starting at $900,000. There will also be a few lots up for grabs for those with their own builders.

“Big White is growing up,” said Dean. “We’re so happy with what is happening up at the mountain.”

Pre-registration for those interested will be online in the next couple of months.

