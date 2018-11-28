Did you get the message? Canada tests its emergency alert system

Phones, radio and television stations expected to light up with emergency message

Did you get a test emergency alert from the B.C. government?

Emergency Preparedness BC tests its public alert system at 1:55 p.m. on Wednesday, as part of a nationwide initiative to test the system that sends out warnings about tornadoes, floods, Amber Alerts or terrorist threats.

Test alerts were supposed to appear on updated and compatible mobile devices connected to an LTE wireless network.

This second test comes after some British Columbians reported getting the text message late, or not at all, during the first test back in May.

Radio and TV stations also ran the tests.

Alert Ready, the company behind the alert system, issued a list of reasons online why some could not receive the alert on their phone including phone compatibility and wireless carriers.

