Clocks should be turned back one hour if you haven’t already done it

We are now on Standard Time for the next four months. If you haven’t done so already, you should turn your clocks BACK one hour. (Black Press file photo)

This is just a friendly reminder – key word, ‘friendly’ – that, if you haven’t done so already, you should turn your clocks back one hour.

We feel and share your pain.

On the plus side, it’s only 126 days until Daylight Savings Time again.

READ MORE: QUIZ: How much do you know about time?

@VernonNews

roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Local News