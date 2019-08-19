Dildo, N.L., warns against trespassing in excitement over Hollywood-like sign

The community of 1,200 has been bustling with visitors after late night comedian Jimmy Kimmel’s shoutout

A Hollywood-like sign can be seen over the town of Dildo, Newfoundland in Canada in this undated handout photo provided August 19, 2019. After a Hollywood-like sign went up over Dildo, N.L., thanks to a segment on Jimmy Kimmel Live, town officials are asking people to stop climbing through private property to take photos with it, warning the sign may have to come down. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Marilyn Crotty

Days after a Hollywood-style sign went up over Dildo, N.L., officials have had to post warnings to deter people from clambering through private yards and scaling a steep hill to take photos with it.

The community of about 1,200 has been bustling with visitors after late night comedian Jimmy Kimmel televised his tongue-in-cheek campaign for mayor of the “magical place” that shares its name with a sex toy.

The sign, a gift from Kimmel, was unveiled on a hill above the picturesque community during a segment of Jimmy Kimmel Live last Thursday.

Andrew Pretty, committee member for the local service district, says “no trespassing” signs were hastily assembled and put on properties after about 20 people tried to climb up the hill for photos.

Pretty says the sign spelling out Dildo’s name in large capital letters is located behind private residences, and having tourists trek through the properties is an invasion of homeowners’ privacy.

The warnings went up on the weekend, but Pretty says some people are disregarding them to make the dangerous climb of about 45 metres.

Pretty says the town is encouraging people enjoy the Dildo sign from the road, but if the trespassing doesn’t stop, the new landmark will have to come down.

