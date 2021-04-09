Passengers make their way through Montreal–Trudeau International Airport in Montreal, Saturday, December 19, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Dining indoors at YLW’s White Spot allowed despite public health orders

Airport post-security restaurants and BC Ferries cafeterias are exempt from the public health order

The province’s three-week health order that bars indoor dining and liquor sales, indoor adult group fitness and indoor religious services does not apply to B.C. airport restaurants and a number of other public cafeterias.

In an email to Kelowna Capital News, IH’s senior communications consultant Karl Hardt confirmed that indoor dining at airport restaurants is allowed under the order, which came into effect on March 29.

As outlined in section H of the provincial health order, the restrictions do not apply to food services in post-security areas in airports, as well as hospitals, licensed care facilities, school and workplace cafeterias, and cafeterias on ferries operated by BC Ferries.

IH did not respond to a follow-up email asking why this is the case. The story will be updated once that information is provided.

Phillip Elchitz, the Kelowna International Airport’s (YLW) senior manager of airport operations, confirmed that the airport’s White Spot restaurant post-security location is open for in-dining services.

“YLW is following the provincial health order, which exempts food services in post-security areas in airports,” said Elchitz.

However, Elchitz said that the ground-site White Spot in the public portion of the facility remains closed for in-dining services.

READ MORE: B.C. stops indoor dining, fitness, religious service due to COVID-19 spike

READ MORE: Weekly COVID-19 numbers in the Central Okanagan highest since December

