Directors support increases to the maximum sizes for docks on Shuswap-area lakes

Previously, the bylaw set the surface area of docks at 24 square metres. Now it can be 40

Submitted

The maximum size for docks on a number of Shuswap-area lakes, including Shuswap, Mara and White Lakes, is set to change after further consideration by Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) Directors at July 18 Board meeting.

Previously, the CSRD’s Lakes Zoning Bylaw set the surface area of a dock at 24 square metres, not including the walkway, which is not limited in length.

CSRD staff had initially recommended this bylaw be changed so residential docks would be limited to 30 square metres. Following public consultation, which included a survey filled out by more than 300 people and public hearing, as well as sampling of the average dock sizes in the area, staff recommended adding an additional two square metres to the maximum allowable dock size. This would have increased the maximum surface area of docks to 32 square metres.

Discussion among Directors at the Board table led to an amendment to further increase the dock size to 33.45 square metres (360 square feet) to assist the construction industry, which often works with imperial measurements.

As part of the planned changes to the bylaw, minor increases were also made to the width of a dock and the width of walkways used to access it.

Upon final bylaw approval, docks in the Foreshore Park Zone, which would include CSRD parks, will be allowed to be a maximum of 40 square metres.

The Board approved third reading of Lakes Zoning Amendment Bylaw 900-25 with the amendment and it will now be sent to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure for statutory approval before returning to the Board for final adoption. More information on this bylaw is available on the CSRD’s website, www.csrd.bc.ca, at the Current Planning page.

