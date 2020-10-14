Disagreement on Facebook leads to violence in North Shuswap

Police say man with baseball bat chased business owner, no one seriously injured

Police say a squabble on Facebook led a man to chase the owner of a Scotch Creek business with a baseball bat.

According to Chase RCMP, officers were dispatched to a disturbance in the North Shuswap in the early afternoon of Sept. 17, after a disagreement on Facebook led to a heated exchange in person.

Police were told a man who owns a Scotch Creek business made public comments on Facebook that offended a 51-year-old woman.

Read More: Penticton man pleads guilty to quadruple murder

Read More: How to stay safe on the roads this winter in the Okanagan

The woman saw the man outside his business and stopped to discuss the posts in person. Police said the quarrel escalated. The man alleged the woman threatened him with a weapon while the woman claimed the man hit her with a weapon and damaged her car. She left and returned with her husband who reportedly chased the owner of the business down the street with a baseball bat, prompting several calls to police.

RCMP officers arrived and found no one was seriously injured in the incident, but all parties wanted to see charges brought against each other. Chase RCMP said the matter was referred to Crown counsel for possible charges.



jim.elliot@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMP