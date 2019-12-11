Disturbing find: Shuswap family seeking Christmas tree locates several animal carcasses

A family searching for a Christmas Tree found several dead animals in a gravel pit off Skimikin Road. (Constance Bailey Photo)
A family searching for a Christmas Tree found several dead animals in a gravel pit off Skimikin Road. (Constance Bailey Photo)
A family searching for a Christmas Tree found several dead animals in a gravel pit off Skimikin Road. (Constance Bailey Photo)
A family searching for a Christmas Tree found several dead animals in a gravel pit off Skimikin Road. (Constance Bailey Photo)
A family searching for a Christmas Tree found several dead animals in a gravel pit off Skimikin Road. (Constance Bailey Photo)

A Shuswap family was out searching for their Christmas tree near Salmon Arm when they happened upon a disturbing sight.

Constance Bailey said she and her family stopped in at a gravel pit just off Skimikin Road and quickly spotted several dead animals.

In all, five dead deer, a coyote and a young black bear could be seen. Photos taken by Bailey show the carcasses in various states, ranging from dismembered and covered in snow to largely intact.

One of the bucks’ antlers appeared to have been sawed off where they met the skull.

“As hunters, we were kinda sickened that the antlers were sawed off and the animals body’s left to rot in the open – it really wasn’t a good sight,” Bailey said.

Read More: Outdoor ice rink reopening in North Shuswap

Read More: Animal remains found illegally dumped in Shuswap

Bailey expressed concern about the carcasses attracting other animals to the area which is used for recreation and near the Skimikin dump.

Vernon-based Conservation Officer Tanner Beck said reports of dead animals are common on all forest service roads close to communities in the area he covers. In most cases, he said the dumped carcasses are a result of hunters disposing of harvest waste. Beck said the Skimikin location is a road maintenance pit so it is likely the animals could be roadkill which was dumped there.

Read More: Salmon Arm elementary school a finalist in CBC Music Class Challenge

Read More: Salmon Arm business pays it forward with Christmas tree

According to Beck, the regulations governing where animal carcasses can be dumped specify they should not lead to dangerous wildlife being attracted to nearby residences or private properties.

“Ideally we prefer people do this on more remote locations, but the path of least resistance is usually taken,” he said.

Beck added that it does not appear the RAPP line was contacted about the dumped carcasses.

A similar scattering of dumped animal carcasses was found in the same area in Nov. 2018. At the time, Conservation Officer Mike Richardson told the Observer the way the animals were dumped constituted an offence under the Wildlife Act.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. guide fined $2K in first conviction under new federal whale protection laws
Next story
B.C. conservation officers put down fawn blinded by pellet gun on Vancouver Island

Just Posted

Free public transit in Revelstoke this New Year’s Eve

City council approved the budget to cover the cost

Grizzlies’ goalie name KIJHL star of the week

Noah Desouza had an amazing game on Dec. 6

Snowfall warning issued for Coquihalla Highway

Up to 25 cm of snow is expected to fall in the region by Thursday

Revelstoke schools graffitied

Revelstoke Secondary School and Begbie View Elementary were defaced last weekend

UPDATE: Highway 1 now open after closure east of Golden

The highway was closed overnight

VIDEO: Octopus, bald eagle battle after bird ‘bites off more than it can chew’ in B.C. waters

B.C. crew films fight between the two feisty animals in Quatsino off north Vancouver Island

Process to identify those killed in Gabriola plane crash could take days

Canadian flight museum suggests Alex Bahlsen of Mill Bay died in Tuesday’s crash

Disturbing find: Shuswap family seeking Christmas tree locates several animal carcasses

Black bear, a coyote and five deer found dumped in gravel pit west of Salmon Arm

Pawsative Pups: Help your dog love their crate

Lisa Davies is a new columnist for Black Press who writes about dog training

Spark Joy: The art of giving and receiving

Barb and Wendy at Simply Spark Joy help you to create a clutter free home on the Black Press Media

Coldstream surf shop welcomes winter with paddle

Winter Chill event Saturday, Dec. 21, on Kal Lake is ‘food’-raiser for food bank

‘Honest mistake:’ RCMP says B.C. cannabis shop can keep image of infamous Mountie

Sam Steele wearing military, not RCMP uniform in image depicted in Jimmy’s Cannabis window

B.C. conservation officers put down fawn blinded by pellet gun on Vancouver Island

Young deer found near construction site in Hammond Bay area in Nanaimo, B.C.

Laid-off forest workers converge on B.C. legislature

Loggers call for action on strike, provincial stumpage

Most Read