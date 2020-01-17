Ditched vehicle off highway sends Okanagan crews on multiple calls

Vernon Fire Rescue Services has had repeated calls about the vehicle between Vernon and Kelowna

A vehicle that’s been in the ditch off Highway 97 since Sunday isn’t cause for concern.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services (VFRS) would like to advise the public of an overturned vehicle on Highway 97 south, approximately one km before the turn off to Predator Ridge. The vehicle left the road on Sunday, Jan. 12 and has since been wrapped with caution tape. Crews are waiting for safer road conditions to remove the vehicle from the ditch.

“Emergency responders have received several calls in the last few days, notifying them of this vehicle,” the city of Vernon states in a press release.

VFRS would like to thank the public for taking the time to make reports. However, if motorists see caution tape on vehicles in the ditch, please do not call 911. VFRS members have responded to several false alarms at this vehicle location this week.

“VFRS appreciates the public’s help in keeping our roads safe this week as we have navigated difficult winter conditions. And please remember, if you do see or have an emergency, call 911 immediately.”

Most Read