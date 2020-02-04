A workshop for local farmers looking to get into agri-tourism is coming to Revelstoke. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Diversify your farm income with agri-tourism

Free workshop coming to Revelstoke

An agri-tourism workshop is coming to Revelstoke Feb. 26.

The Kootenay and Boundary Farm Advisors are welcoming Dr. Nicole Vaugeois, lead author of BC’s manual Farm Diversification through Agri-Tourism, to share with producers the spectrum of Agri-tourism opportunities available to B.C. farms.

Vaugeois also operates a small farm and agri-tourism business with her husband in the Yellowpoint area on Vancouver Island, so she is able to speak from experience and relate with producers.

“This is an incredible opportunity for rural farms, business and producers to learn about strategies to diversify farm revenue through Agri-tourism and resources to support B.C. farmers,” says Rachael Roussin of the Kootenay and Boundary Farm Advisors, in a news release. “Nicole has a wealth of hands on experience and the tools which she will share at the workshop will enable participants to leave with better insight about what is involved to successfully design and deliver visitor experiences.”

The agricultural industry in B.C. is undergoing changes due to technology, changing consumer demands and globalization, requiring farmers to strategize and adapt to keep their farms viable, the release says. Consumer demand is also changing, providing new opportunities for farm revenue as consumers are seeking locally grown food, farmers markets, rural experiences, and overnight getaways.

Agri-tourism has been shown to be one of the most effective diversification options for farmers and small farm revenue, according to a news release from the Kootenay & Boundary Farm Advisors. Some examples of what an Agri-tourism venture could be are: An agricultural exhibit displays, farm tours, educational activities or demonstrations, activities to promote or market livestock, u-pick opportunities, harvest festivals or other seasonal events to promote or market farm products.

“The Kootenays have a rich agricultural history spanning more than 100 years. There is incredible diversity in agricultural products including vegetables, tree and bush fruits, poultry, eggs, milk and dairy, cereal grains, hay, greenhouses, beef cattle and sheep, to name a few. This is an excellent opportunity for producers to learn about marketing their products and receiving revenue form Agri-tourism,” said Hilary Baker, Keefer Ecological Services agrologist, in a news release.

To register for the free event go to kbfa.ca/events or call Rachael Roussin at 778-771-5851.

 

