Do you know what to bring to AdventureSmart?

Laura Rapp of AdventureSmart, Steve Wesley of Revelstoke Search and Rescue and Erin Thompson of AdventureSmart were at the Farmer’s Market on Saturday encouraging people to be prepared before they go out adventuring in the wilderness. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

AdventureSmart is encouraging Revelstokians to “get informed and go outdoors” this summer.

The organization, a nationwide government initiative, is centred around encouraging Canadians and visitors of the country to ensure they’re prepared for the elements while enjoying the outdoors.

Through thorough education on surviving outside, AdventureSmart hopes to reduce the amount of search and rescue calls made due to lack of preparedness.

Erin Thompson, a representative from AdventureSmart, says everyone should take preparations seriously, regardless of how well they may think they know the area.

“People think ‘Oh yeah, it’s not Canadians,’ but it is too,” says Thompson. “It can be even professional athletes who decide to change up their workout routine and just get disoriented for what goes on. It’s everybody.”

According to AdventureSmart,there have been 909 search and rescue calls throughout the province since the beginning of January.

“We would like to see that reduced by getting people informed before they go outdoors,” says Thompson.

While AdventureSmart representative Laura Rapp says some incidents are unavoidable, the importance of being aware of who to call and how to react in case of emergency is also important to help search and rescue volunteers do their jobs.

“I don’t think we could ever reduce all of the call-outs, because people still get injured and things like that, you can’t always eliminate those risks, but definitely they are amazing people, they are very dedicated,” says Rapp.

In B.C., there are 80 search and rescue organizations consisting of over 2,500 volunteers.

Revelstoke’s group, Revelstoke Search and Rescue (REVSAR) has been operating in the area since 1952.

For more information on AdventureSmart and their available programs, visit their website at adventuresmart.ca