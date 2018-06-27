Laura Rapp of AdventureSmart, Steve Wesley of Revelstoke Search and Rescue and Erin Thompson of AdventureSmart were at the Farmer’s Market on Saturday encouraging people to be prepared before they go out adventuring in the wilderness. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Do you know what to bring to AdventureSmart?

AdventureSmart is encouraging Revelstokians to “get informed and go outdoors” this summer.

The organization, a nationwide government initiative, is centred around encouraging Canadians and visitors of the country to ensure they’re prepared for the elements while enjoying the outdoors.

Through thorough education on surviving outside, AdventureSmart hopes to reduce the amount of search and rescue calls made due to lack of preparedness.

Erin Thompson, a representative from AdventureSmart, says everyone should take preparations seriously, regardless of how well they may think they know the area.

“People think ‘Oh yeah, it’s not Canadians,’ but it is too,” says Thompson. “It can be even professional athletes who decide to change up their workout routine and just get disoriented for what goes on. It’s everybody.”

According to AdventureSmart,there have been 909 search and rescue calls throughout the province since the beginning of January.

“We would like to see that reduced by getting people informed before they go outdoors,” says Thompson.

While AdventureSmart representative Laura Rapp says some incidents are unavoidable, the importance of being aware of who to call and how to react in case of emergency is also important to help search and rescue volunteers do their jobs.

“I don’t think we could ever reduce all of the call-outs, because people still get injured and things like that, you can’t always eliminate those risks, but definitely they are amazing people, they are very dedicated,” says Rapp.

In B.C., there are 80 search and rescue organizations consisting of over 2,500 volunteers.

Revelstoke’s group, Revelstoke Search and Rescue (REVSAR) has been operating in the area since 1952.

For more information on AdventureSmart and their available programs, visit their website at adventuresmart.ca

Previous story
‘Not all seal pups you see alone need to be rescued’

Just Posted

Do you know what to bring to AdventureSmart?

AdventureSmart is encouraging Revelstokians to “get informed and go outdoors” this summer.… Continue reading

Columbia Basin Trust announces four recipients of the Neil Muth Memorial Scholarship

Four students from around the Columbia River Basin will receive a Neil… Continue reading

Nathan’s Notes: Finding the digital middle-ground

There’s nothing controversial in stating that technology has changed our daily lives.… Continue reading

Revelstoke Tourism Advisory Committee requests mural on CP rail bridge

Revelstoke Tourism Advisory Committee requests action on beautification and taxi service

City of Revelstoke proposing significant increases to Development Cost Charges

At the moment, the city of Revelstoke is in the process of… Continue reading

Okanagan horse fundraiser a success

The North Okanagan Therapeutic Riding Association held its first barn dance fundraiser on Saturday.

Salmon Arm student gets national recognition

Maggie Manning receives prestigious Terry Fox Humanitarian scholarship

Vernon photoshoot goes viral

You never know when a photo will catch the imagination of the viewer.

Brodeur, Bettman, St. Louis headline 2018 Hockey Hall of Fame class

Willie O’Ree, the NHL’s first black player will enter in the builder category, while Russian great Alexander Yakushev starred in the 1972 Summit Series

CONTAGION: How Canada ‘dropped the ball’ on drug resistance

Antimicrobial resistance has been rising in Canada and globally for decades

Video of hens trapped in manure at B.C. farm prompts investigation, questions

Experts skeptical of footage, but lawyer says full video confirms horrific details

UPDATED: Penticton RCMP warns of threat to high school students’ sunset party

‘I am shocked that some parents even drive their children to this party,’ RCMP Supt. Ted De Jager says

Canada-wide warrant issued for federal inmate believed to be in Vancouver

Police say Marcel Lawson breached a long-term supervision order relating to sex assault conviction

Shots allegedly fired at car of B.C. radio host

Surrey RCMP confirm they’re investigating an apparent shooting on Saturday night

Most Read