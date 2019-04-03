Doctors group plans national ‘day of action’ to combat gun violence

Canadian Doctors for Protection from Guns considers gun control a public health issue

Participants are calling on the federal government to pass its gun control legislation, Bill C-71, which is currently before the Senate. (PxHere)

A group representing doctors and other health-care workers in favour of stronger gun laws is planning a series of rallies in cities across the country today.

Canadian Doctors for Protection from Guns is planning events in Toronto, Montreal, Calgary, Ottawa and St. John’s, as well as discussion forums and information sessions in other cities as part of a national day of action.

READ MORE: B.C. gets $5.3 million to work against gangs and guns

The group has said it considers gun control a public health issue, and that physicians have a duty to speak out on issues that affect people’s safety.

Participants are calling on the federal government to pass its gun control legislation, Bill C-71, which is currently before the Senate.

The group also wants to see a national ban on private ownership of handguns and assault rifles — something Bill C-71 does not include.

The Senate committee on national security and defence is holding its final day of testimony on the legislation today.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Man drinks 26 beer on day of Shuswap home invasion
Next story
Brunei invokes laws allowing stoning for gay sex, adultery

Just Posted

Editorial Cartoon for April 3

By Rob Buchanan… Continue reading

Royal LePage collecting donations for garage sale fundraiser

Proceeds from the May 11 event will go to the Revelstoke Women’s Shelter Society

Revelstoke roads and weather: increasing cloud and rain expected

Rain beginning in the morning

Who is this caped crusader? Spotlight turns to Okanagan Batman after police incident

A video of Batman asking to assist police in Kelowna has gained a worldwide audience

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Pack your umbrella, rainy day alert

Environment Canada is forecasting a rainy day

Behind the wheel: From stay-at-home-mom to entrepreneur

A three part series on the taxi industry in Kelowna

B.C. riding association leader quits after Trudeau ousts ex-ministers from caucus

Louis De Jaeger of Chilliwack-Hope says prime minister’s values don’t align with his

Okanagan city to bid on 2021 National Junior A Hockey Championship

If chosen as the host city, the event will coincide with the Vees’ 60th anniversary

B.C. anti-harassment campaign says ‘Don’t be a tool’

In honour of BC Construction Month, a new campaign addresses worksite harassment

Grandmother wears firefighting boots

73-year-old Lester McInally fills crucial role with Shuswap fire department

Winnie the pooch returned to North Okanagan man

Allegedly stolen dog found at Kelowna SPCA

B.C. teacher punished for mocking students, drinking before dry grad

Agreed statement of facts say teacher asked student to arm wrestle

B.C. NDP loses vote after Greens walk out in LNG protest

B.C. Greens leave legislature, B.C. Liberals pass amendment

B.C. father paralyzed after apparent flu has regained some movement, recovery continues

Matt Reisig has begun to slowly regain movement in parts of his body.

Most Read