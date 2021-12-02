Re-Inventing The Wheel will be making its online international debut on Dec. 3, coinciding with the International Day of Persons with Disabilities. (Contributed)

Re-Inventing The Wheel will be making its online international debut on Dec. 3, coinciding with the International Day of Persons with Disabilities. (Contributed)

Documentary on Okanagan, Kamloops wheelchair community making its international debut

Re-Inventing The Wheel won the best feature documentary at the 2020 Chelsea Film Festival in New York

A documentary that highlights the wheelchair community in the Okanagan Valley and the Kamloops region is having its world premiere this weekend.

Re-Inventing The Wheel will be making its online international debut on Dec. 3, coinciding with the International Day of Persons with Disabilities. The film revolves around the wheelchair community throughout the Okanagan and Kamloops, and how they help guide former respiratory therapist and newly injured Dan McLean through his first year as a wheelchair user.

“… This compelling documentary gives a fresh look into the triumphs and challenges of someone living with a disability,” said James Hektner, the president of the Accessible Okanagan Society.

“With the help of local peer support group, Accessible Okanagan, this film provides a real, raw and vulnerable window into someone living with a spinal cord injury.”

The documentary — produced by Edge Digital Media’s Ryan Tebbutt and directed by Chelsea McEvoy — won the best feature documentary at the 2020 Chelsea Film Festival in New York, the 2020 Toronto Independent Film Awards and the 2021 Over The Rhine Film Festival in Cincinnati.

From Dec. 3 to 5, the documentary can be viewed for free here. Viewers must register to watch the film. Following its premiere, the documentary will be available for stream on multiple video-on-demand platforms.

A trailer for the documentary can be accessed here.

READ MORE: Former treasurer of the Kelowna Minor Lacrosse Association charged with theft, fraud

READ MORE: Lake Country winery raised $33,750 for the Canadian Red Cross

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Okanagan

Previous story
B.C. officials urge drivers to avoid travel, conserve gas even as 3rd storm passes
Next story
B.C. chiropractor pens motion to regulator to ‘take a stand’ against vaccine mandates

Just Posted

Re-Inventing The Wheel will be making its online international debut on Dec. 3, coinciding with the International Day of Persons with Disabilities. (Contributed)
Documentary on Okanagan, Kamloops wheelchair community making its international debut

Grizzlies’ goaltender Brandon Weare saved 26 out of 28 shots on goal in the Nov. 12 game against the Osoyoos Coyotes. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke Grizzlies shot-stopper named KIJHL’s top goaltender for November

Megan Fotheringham, a radiologist at Queen Victoria Hospital, alongside the existing equipment at the hospital. (Contributed)
Fundraiser to upgrade hospital equipment exceeds goal by over $38,000

Accelerate Okanagan has received $275,000 from the federal government, funding that will support the creation of new and improved capital training activities for entrepreneurs over the next two years. The funding was announced Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. (Submitted photo)
New funding accelerates opportunities for Okanagan investors