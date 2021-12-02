Documentary on Okanagan, Kamloops wheelchair community making its international debut

Re-Inventing The Wheel won the best feature documentary at the 2020 Chelsea Film Festival in New York

A documentary that highlights the wheelchair community in the Okanagan Valley and the Kamloops region is having its world premiere this weekend.

Re-Inventing The Wheel will be making its online international debut on Dec. 3, coinciding with the International Day of Persons with Disabilities. The film revolves around the wheelchair community throughout the Okanagan and Kamloops, and how they help guide former respiratory therapist and newly injured Dan McLean through his first year as a wheelchair user.

“… This compelling documentary gives a fresh look into the triumphs and challenges of someone living with a disability,” said James Hektner, the president of the Accessible Okanagan Society.

“With the help of local peer support group, Accessible Okanagan, this film provides a real, raw and vulnerable window into someone living with a spinal cord injury.”

The documentary — produced by Edge Digital Media’s Ryan Tebbutt and directed by Chelsea McEvoy — won the best feature documentary at the 2020 Chelsea Film Festival in New York, the 2020 Toronto Independent Film Awards and the 2021 Over The Rhine Film Festival in Cincinnati.

From Dec. 3 to 5, the documentary can be viewed for free here. Viewers must register to watch the film. Following its premiere, the documentary will be available for stream on multiple video-on-demand platforms.

A trailer for the documentary can be accessed here.

